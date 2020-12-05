120520 COVID cases

The surge in coronavirus cases in the bluegrass state shows no sign of stopping.

On Saturday, the governor’s office announced 3,892 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, setting a new record for the highest weekly case count.

“With a day still to go, we have set a new one-week record for highest cases in the commonwealth,” Beshear said. “We are all sacrificing so much right now; we are all tired — but let’s do what it takes to crush this third surge of cases and defeat this virus once and for all.”

The total number of Kentuckians ever diagnosed with the virus is 198,065.

Currently, 1,731 state residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 401 in ICU and 226 on ventilators.

On Saturday, the governor also reported 23 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of Kentuckians lost to the virus to 2,062.

 “The imminent arrival of COVID-19 vaccines is a monumental scientific accomplishment offering great hope that this devastating pandemic can at last be ended,” commented Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Initially, though, very limited quantities of vaccine coupled with complicated and changing distribution logistics mean not everyone can have access at the very start. It’s essential that everyone work together and know that all Kentuckians will be given access as rapidly as vaccine supplies, shipping, storage, and handling limitations allow. There is a bright light of hope ahead; let’s all support each other as we look forward to better days soon.”

The state’s testing positivity rate is 9.8%.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription