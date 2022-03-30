Frances Hagy hugs Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd after receiving her certificate at Drug Court graduation Wednesday on the courthouse steps. Looking on is keynote speaker Ashley McCarty. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Ashley McCarty had built a successful career in pharmaceutical sales when, after a couple of surgeries, she became addicted to opioids.
Now the director of sales at Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory, she had a message for the graduates of Franklin County Drug Court.
“We all make mistakes,” she told those attending Wednesday’s graduation ceremony on the steps of the Franklin County Courthouse. McCarty will reach nine years of sobriety on July 20.
“The past does not define you, and never let it limit your future," she added. "It’s not easy, but with hard work and determination no goal is out of reach.”
McCarty was the keynote speaker for the ceremony, where eight graduates were honored for completing Drug Court, one of Kentucky’s specialty courts.
Eligible participants complete a substance abuse program supervised by a judge instead of spending time in jail.
“When I started this program I thought it was going to be a breeze. It wasn’t,” said graduate Andrew Miller. “If not for my support system, I don’t believe I’d be here now.”
But the work was worth it as several graduates spoke of getting their children back, and having a home and a job.
“There’s a lot of work to do,” graduate Ronn Amey said. “If I can do it, anybody can do it, and if you need help, reach out. If I can’t help you I can point you in the right direction.”
This year’s graduates are Miller, Amey, Kayla Hemze, Lora Demmer, Angel Church, Frances Hagy, Jason Tracy and Jacklyn Cox.
“I stopped using drugs a million times,” McCarty told the graduates. “That’s the easy part. Recovery is the hard part. The biggest prison is the fear of what other people think of you.”
According to information in the graduation program that was obtained from the Kentucky Court of Justice, Drug Court graduates are more likely to return to productive lives and stay gainfully employed, pay child support and meet other obligations.
Kentucky Drug Court also seeks to intervene and break the cycle of substance abuse, addiction and crime by coordinating the efforts of the judiciary, prosecution, defense bar, probation, law enforcement and mental health, social services and treatment providers.
“It’s been a long road, and I’m so happy,” Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said. “We have a great group of people who have worked hard and deserve our thanks.
“This is a remarkable group. They went through Drug Court with great, great challenges, COVID and disease. I’ve never been more proud of a group.”
