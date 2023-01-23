It has been 14 months since the Franklin County Humane Society broke ground on the new animal shelter on Carpenter Farm off Flynn Avenue. So what’s the latest on the project?

Well, there is good news and bad.

012323 Humane society

Work on the new Franklin County Humane Society animal shelter is approximately 80% complete, according to board president John Hibbard. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription