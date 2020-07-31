More than $250,000 has already been donated for the new Franklin County Humane Society’s animal shelter.
The goal for the capital campaign is to raise $1.6 million — the humane society's portion — for the new $4 million facility, which will be located on the city-owned Carpenter farm, off the East-West Connector. So far, FCHS has raised $260,000, according to officials.
The humane society had already secured $1 million in funding from the city and $800,000 from the county. In addition, local philanthropist Richard Rosen contributed $500,000; the estate of Jean Gravitt donated $289,000; the Hazel Arnold estate gave $150,000; and Jim Parks provided $100,000 in honor of his late wife, Laura Morrison.
There are different levels of contributions.
For a donation of $250, contributors can purchase a personalized 8-inch-by-8-inch paver. A $100 donation buys a 4-inch-by-4-inch personalized paver.
Those who contribute $2,000 can purchase a lifetime cat kennel sponsorship. A lifetime dog sponsorship is $3,000.
Naming opportunities throughout the new animal shelter can also be purchased for donations of $5,000 and up. For example, for $15,000 a donor will be given naming rights for an exam room. Those who give $100,000 can choose the name of the waiting area or the dog meet-and-greet yard.
Humane society officials hope to break ground on the new facility next summer and construction is expected to take a year.
To make an online donation, visit fchsanimals.org. The campaign link can be found at the top of the page.
Those wishing to send a contribution can do so by mailing a check to FCHS, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort. Please write “new building find” on the memo line.
For more information, email FCHScapitalcampaign@gmail.com
