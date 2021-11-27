First United Methodist Church recently installed a new art exhibit in its gallery on the first floor of the Wesley Center.
“We change exhibits every month or two but have not been able to have an artist reception lately due to COVID,” said Kay Scott.
The latest installation includes paintings by Denice Dawn, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010. Dawn left all her artwork to her partner. Her partner's mother, Gene Covertson of Frankfort, helped put together the local show.
A reception is planned from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the church.
Dawn was born in Boston and earned a fine arts degree from Salem State University. She held a solo exhibit at the Winfisky Gallery in Boston and spent 15 years singing in off-Broadway musicals in the New England area and New York.
“(She spent time) painting whatever inspired her and lifting the hearts and spirits of all who knew her,” Covertson said.
Her extensive travels took Dawn to the Southwestern U.S., Europe, Austraila, Bali, Thailand, India, Nepal and beyond. She spent time with Mother Teresa in Kolkata, India; met the Dali Lama in Tibet; and visited the Taj Mahal.
“Eventually she found the aloha spirit of Hawaii was a perfect match for her heart and settled in Maui,” Covertson added. “While driving across Maui she’d often break into tears over the beauty that surrounded her.”
Dawn was proudly part Native American (Micmac) and had a deep spiritual connection to nature. Once as a young child she wandered into the woods. When her parents found her she was standing just yards away from a bear and was having a conversation with the animal.
Prior to her death, Dawn made a pilgrimage to Nova Scotia to connect with her Micmac relatives. There, she was embraced and graced with a healing ceremony.
“It was this heritage that led her to love to sit beside horses and sing Native American chants to them,” Covertson stated. “Denice bonded so closely with the innocence and beauty of the horse that wherever she went, horses were naturally drawn to her.”
According to Covertson, Dawn’s paintings were not something she created, but rather an extension of her soul. Her paintings were her children.
“She had an enormous capacity to tap into beauty beyond the surface and convey that beauty through canvas — free of any worldly constraint or concern,” Covertson explained.
Dawn’s complete collection can be found at John Hockensmith’s Fine Art Editions Gallery and Press in Georgetown, where they have been made into giclee prints. For more information, visit www.finearteditions.net
“Though the two never met, their mutual devotion to the horse, art, nature and beauty make Denice and John kindred souls,” Covertson said.
“She was simply waiting all these years for the right gallery to appear.”
