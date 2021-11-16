A brand new book festival is coming to Frankfort on Saturday, Dec. 4. Sponsored by the Bluegrass Writers Coalition (BWC), it will be held in the upper room of Completely Kentucky, 237 W. Broadway from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This first annual Bluegrass Writers Coalition Book Festival is free and open to all. Books of fiction, non-fiction, and poetry by BWC authors and other Kentucky writers will be available for purchase. Among the BWC Book Festival writers are Damian Beach, Vicki Easterly, Michael Embry, Steve Flairty, Ann H. Gabbard, Chris Helvey, Michael Jennings, Shannon McRoberts, Charlie Pearl, Ray Peden, John Schaaf, Virginia (Ginny) Smith, Richard Taylor and Steve Vest.  

A new book makes a wonderful gift, and if you purchase one at the Book Festival, the author will sign it for you. They’ll also be delighted to chat with you and answer your literary questions. Come join the Bluegrass Writers Coalition as they launch an exciting new Frankfort tradition.  

The Bluegrass Writers Coalition is a gathering of authors who work to promote literature in all forms across Kentucky. BWC members are active writers in all genres who believe that the printed word enhances the lives of writers and readers. The coalition endeavors to showcase writers and their works through discussions, readings, and book-signing events.   

The BWC is open to all writers and meets the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. For more information on the BWC or the 2021 BWC Book Festival, call Chris Helvey at 502-330-4746 or Michael Embry at 502-545-3367.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription