To put it simply, Patricia Whiteside has a lot of titles.
For starters she is a mother of seven, an entrepreneur, a spiritual guide and a survivor. She uses the various skills that come with those titles to run Flames Outreach and Thrift Shop at 126 Brighton Park Blvd.
The shop itself is what one would expect in a thrift store. The walls and shelves and are filled with gently used merchandise waiting for a new home. Clothing of all styles and time periods sit in racks in hopes of being found and brought back into vogue.
There is something else that sets Whiteside's store apart from other retail venues. For one it has entire rooms dedicated to non-retail functions.
In a room just off the main store, there is a couch and a coffee maker. In the space adjacent to that sits a dozen or so chairs facing a podium.
As one might surmise by the word "outreach" in the store's name, Whiteside is also running a ministry designed to help anyone who is having a hard time.
"People come into the store and tell me what they need," she says matter of factly. "They may need toiletries, undergarments, clothing. I will give them all of that. We feed the community on Saturdays. If I can't assist them with a greater need, I will refer them to someone else in the city."
Whiteside's devotion to people without homes or basic necessities or hope comes from the heart because it was not too long ago that she was one of them.
She was born and raised in Frankfort and graduated from Frankfort High School before relocating to the Memphis area in the mid-1990s. The next several years were tumultuous to say the least. Whiteside found herself in an abusive marriage. By the time she got out it, she had limited options and six children to feed.
"I went through the divorce and I couldn't afford things at that time," she remembers. "The only escape was to go into a shelter for two years with my children."
As uncomfortable as her living situation was during those two years, she took full advantage of the lessons it taught her.
"It allowed me to develop some life skills when it comes to organizing and saving money," she said. "It also taught me to be more detail oriented with my children and become more focused as mother."
She discovered that she had a knack for sales when she began her thrift business by selling items out of her truck in Memphis.
She said with a combination of faith and determination, she worked until she could move her family out of the shelter into their own home.
In 2020 she moved back to Frankfort at the request of friends and family but also because she felt a divine pull to return home.
"I really felt like there was a need for me to come back and start this," she said gesturing to her surroundings. "There was a prompting from God to come back. When I did there was an opportunity to start my outreach ministry."
Initially her shop and 501(c)(3) charitable organization, officially called Flames to Glory Outreach, were headquartered on Grandview Drive. However, when the space on Brighton Park Boulevard came open, she jumped on it.
Now not only does she have space for merchandise, but also a place for almost anything people might need.
Whether it is a meeting space for a support group of women dealing with a domestic violence or just a couch for someone to sit and collect themselves for a few minutes away from the heat or cold, Whiteside aims to provide it to anyone in need.
For more information on the shop or the ministry, checkout the Flames Outreach Facebook page or call 502-871-1483.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.