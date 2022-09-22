To put it simply, Patricia Whiteside has a lot of titles. 

For starters she is a mother of seven, an entrepreneur, a spiritual guide and a survivor. She uses the various skills that come with those titles to run Flames Outreach and Thrift Shop at 126 Brighton Park Blvd.

DSC_8727.JPG

Patricia Whiteside opened Flames Outreach and Thrift Shop opened its new location on Brighton Park Blvd on Sept. 1. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription