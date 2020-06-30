If and when the local soccer season kicks off, players will be under new lights at Sower Fields 1 and 2 at Capitol View Park.
The Frankfort City Commission voted Monday to replace the lighting at the two fields.
As part of the $345,000 project, commissioners also agreed to fund color lighting for an additional $10,000, which will add light show capabilities.
Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens said the color lights were strictly optional.
“So the board needs to decide if we want something really cool and justify the expense, right?” asked Commissioner Scott Tippett.
Pickens said that was correct and added that the fields could be used for other activities besides soccer.
“I don’t see the need for color lights,” fellow Commissioner Eric Whisman said, citing several other needs, including a new roof for a park pavilion.
Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge disagreed.
“If we’re gonna do it we ought to do it right. If it’ll bring in more people … it’s $10,000, I would be willing to bet our community would want to do that,” she said.
The lights were unanimously approved, although Commissioner John Sower asked to be recorded as not voting on the issue.
