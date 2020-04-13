Gov. Andy Beshear announced at his press conference Monday that the state had 87 new cases of COVID-19 for a statewide total of 2,048 since the outbreak began.

Beshear has said numbers are sometimes lower on Mondays because not everyone reports new cases over the weekend.

There were also seven additional deaths reported Monday, bringing the total to 104.

Because Kentucky has surpassed 100 deaths caused by COVID-19, Beshear said flags across the state will fly at half mast the rest of the week.

