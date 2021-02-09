COVID

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Franklin County is decreasing just as the health department’s vaccine supply is increasing.

On Tuesday the Franklin County Health Department confirmed 16 new coronavirus cases and administered a total of 233 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 182 second, or boost, doses and 51 initial doses.

“(Wednesday) we plan — weather permitting — for 415 boost doses,” Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director, explained. “If we need to cancel tomorrow’s event we will do an all-call, text and email to those registered canceling the event and will move all appointments to the following Wednesday.

“We will be sure to post any closings on social platforms, let The State Journal know, as well as WLEX,” she added.

Since vaccinations began, FCHD has administered a total of 3,910 with 1,057 boost doses and 2,853 initial doses.

Since the pandemic began in March, 3,417 Franklin Countians have tested positive for COVID-19. Of that number, 3,229 have recovered.

On Tuesday, the health department also confirmed the 40th death of a county resident who was positive for the coronavirus. It is the second death this week.

