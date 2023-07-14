A new exhibit opens this weekend at the Capital City Museum.

"Well-Watered: Waterways of Frankfort and Franklin County" features photographs, artifacts, and stories from the variety of expansive waterways throughout Frankfort and Franklin County. Themes in the exhibit range from recreational life to commerce to environmental disasters like flooding and bourbon spills.  

Capital City Museum logo.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription