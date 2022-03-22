The casting team for the upcoming feature film, "Down By The River," is reaching out to local residents of Louisville, Lexington, Cincinnati and the surrounding areas.

They are looking to cast paid, speaking roles to play various roles in the film and are dedicated to the authentic portrayal of Kentucky residents. To that end, they are looking for locals, whether or not they have any experience acting. The 20+ roles they are casting include many tween, teenage and young adult roles but all are encouraged to audition. Production will take place starting May and most roles will only be on set for one to two days.

Online auditions can be submitted virtually by visiting tinyurl.com/KentuckyCasting and by filling out the online casting call form. Interested parties can also sign up for a slot to an in-person open call on April 16 at the Clarksville Little Theater. Signups for open call are at tinyurl.com/LouisvilleOpenCall.

The casting team is searching for real, authentic people and encourages group auditions with friends and family. Non-actors are welcome.

More information, including open call details, can be found at DownByTheRiverCasting.com. Anyone interested in more information should send an email to DownByTheRiverCasting@gmail.com.

