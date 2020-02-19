Julienne Foster takes over at Liberty Hall

Julienne Foster

The Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission’s board of directors has a new member.

Julienne Foster was recently appointed to the board, Office Manager Tami Braden told The State Journal. 

Foster, a Franklin County native, replaces Bob Stewart, who died in December.

As the former executive director of the Liberty Hall Historic Site, Foster has more than 20 years of experience in working in museums. She is currently the branch manager of the Salato Wildlife Education Center.

Foster’s first meeting with the tourism board will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 300 St. Clair St.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription