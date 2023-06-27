The new Franklin County Humane Society at 100 Companion Place, just past the Frankfort Plant Board off the East-West Connector. The multi-year effort to build this facility started in January of 2020 and was completed in late spring of this year. Animals were transferred from the original facility on Kentucky Avenue to the new building in early June. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
After years of tireless advocacy, fundraising and negotiating with city and county agencies, the Franklin County Humane Society finally moved into their new home at 100 Companion Place, just off the East-West Connector, earlier this month.
The new Franklin County Humane Society at 100 Companion Place, just past the Frankfort Plant Board off the East-West Connector. The multi-year effort to build this facility started in January of 2020 and was completed in late spring of this year. Animals were transferred from the original facility on Kentucky Avenue to the new building in early June. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Longtime shelter staffer Teresa Masters gets a visit from a kitten in the new playroom at the Franklin County Humane Society. Cats are cycled in and out during the day to allow for enrichment and playtime with potential new families. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Showing it truly is the simplest things that make life better, sinks, retractable hoses to clean kennels, climate control and lots of room mean dogs at the shelter will have a better quality of life while in care of the shelter staff and volunteers. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Dogs and cats each have dedicated spaces for food prep, seen here in a room dedicated to the late Polly Coblin. There are also dedicated rooms for meet-and-greets for adopters to spend time with a new pet, as well as a conference room space, laundry, and state of the art surgical suite. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
With an initial estimate of $285,000 to build a new facility a decade ago, the new facility ended up costing around $6.5 million to construct, but now offers plenty of room to house the community's animals in need.
In the early 2000s, the humane society was almost bankrupt, forced to euthanize a large number of animals due to the inability to care for them properly and continued flooding at the previous location on Kentucky Avenue left staff, volunteers and most importantly the animals in a constant state of flux. After more than 50 years of service, the increasing population of animals in Frankfort and Franklin County had long since rendered the facility obsolete.
The new shelter facility provides a warm, welcoming and roomy spot for families to find their new “fur-ever” friends.
Dedicated spaces for smaller kittens and nursing mothers with their litters can be found just inside the entrance, with a conference room, adoption rooms and “meet and greet” suites lining the hallways leading toward climate-controlled dog kennels.
Two “Jack and Jill” cat rooms share a joint playroom and enclosed patio, where resident felines help guard their new charges, and maybe spy on a bird or two in the sunshine.
Huge enclosed play yards mean the dogs get to enjoy their own time in the sunshine, and state-of-the-art medical facilities, including a new surgical suite, are designed to keep all of the shelter’s residents happy and healthy. There is a separate intake entrance to allow staff to assess each new arrival for any health issues, keeping everyone much safer.
A grand opening celebration is scheduled for July 15, with times and details still to be determined. Visitwww.fchsanimals.orgfor more information.
Shelter Manager Kerry Lowary thanked the entire community for their support of the new shelter project.
"The humane society accomplished something amazing and I have faith that Frankfort and Franklin County can realize those big dreams too. If you need proof, just drive down to 100 Companion Place," she said.
