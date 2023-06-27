Humane Society Facade

The new Franklin County Humane Society at 100 Companion Place, just past the Frankfort Plant Board off the East-West Connector. The multi-year effort to build this facility started in January of 2020 and was completed in late spring of this year. Animals were transferred from the original facility on Kentucky Avenue to the new building in early June. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

After years of tireless advocacy, fundraising and negotiating with city and county agencies, the Franklin County Humane Society finally moved into their new home at 100 Companion Place, just off the East-West Connector, earlier this month.

Franklin County Humane Society 2023

Humane Society Facade
New Shelter Lobby
Kittens with Mama
"Cat-io"
Teresa Masters with Cats

With an initial estimate of $285,000 to build a new facility a decade ago, the new facility ended up costing around $6.5 million to construct, but now offers plenty of room to house the community's animals in need.

