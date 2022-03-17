With the help of three new members — Richard Rosen, Kimberly Gester and Clay Hulette — the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. voted to retroactively approve all decisions made by the board since July, including all loans, leases and appointments.
Board members Sam Amburgey, Danny Willis and Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Judge-Executive Huston Wells were also in attendance. Clay Patrick, the board’s chairman, was absent.
With the recent appointment of three new board members by the mayor, KCDC has a full board for the first time since Houston Barber resigned on June 1. Two more resignations, Zachary Horn on July 2 and Heather Worthington on July 16, left KCDC without the necessary number of members to conduct business, as argued by both the city and county attorneys.
However, the board still conducted business as usual, arguing that only two-thirds of the current board needed to be present. In that time, it approved loans to multiple businesses, including a roughly $170,000 loan to Limewater, a restaurant planned for the Glen-Willis House on Wilkinson Boulevard. The motion passed by the KCDC board on Tuesday secured those loans.
KCDC President and CEO Terri Bradshaw presented the 2021 summary report to the board, mayor and judge-executive, in which she highlighted Franklin County’s aging population. Her presentation looked at the change in the percentage of the county’s population in four different age groups from 1998 to 2019: 18- to 24-year-olds, 25- to 44-year-olds, 45- to 64-year-olds, and 65 years and older.
The report showed that the only population segment that did not decline was those 65 and older. The most significant decrease in population was seen in the 18- to 24-year-old segment, with another steady decline seen in the 25- to 44-year-olds.
Even though the total county population increased at 0.39%, the 25- to 44-year-old population decreased at 0.64%. Because of the county’s aging population, who typically are retired and are not working, trying to fill future positions created by incoming business and industry will become more difficult.
“The majority of our population is growing older and not working, while we struggle to figure out how we’re gonna fill the jobs that we’re creating,” she said.
Another issue in trying to fill these future positions is the lack of housing. While home sales have increased from January 2021 to January 2022, the amount of homes for sale is only slightly more than the demand.
“We are barely meeting the housing market,” Bradshaw said.
Board member Rich Rosen pointed out that a lack of housing can impact the size of an area’s workforce. He proposed conducting a study, in collaboration with the city and the county, to find out what kind of housing people in Franklin County most want.
“I would really like to see some sort of a housing needs survey done. I don’t know if KCDC is the best entity to conduct that housing survey, I can also see where maybe city, county planning and zoning departments might want to be in charge of that,” he said.
Wells supported the idea and proposed hosting a meeting between members of KCDC, Downtown Frankfort Inc. and the mayor about how to go forward with the survey.
Bradshaw and Wilkerson also spoke about a future strategic plan for economic development. The mayor said the city needs to reevaluate its economic development plan to reflect where they stand today.
“The city needs its own economic development strategic plan to see where the various partner agencies fit. Something that will address not only action items, but the data behind it. I don’t think that our strategic plan that we have, which is a very good start, does not have any of the strengths and weaknesses, it doesn’t really give us a good inventory or analysis of where we stand today, particularly coming out of a pandemic,” he said.
The Frankfort-Franklin County Economic Development Plan, which is available to view on KCDC’s website, was created in 2013 and updated in 2019. Both Bradshaw and Wilkerson agreed that it needed to be updated because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Bradshaw pointed out that the plan was created in conjunction with the city, county, the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist & Convention Commission, DFI and KCDC, and it does assign action items to those entities.
“So,” Bradshaw said, “it is not a plan that was made in a vacuum, but in fact is the plan that was created by all those partnered development entities.”
One issue brought up by both Rosen and Wilkerson involved accountability. The Frankfort-Franklin County economic development strategic plan lists which entities are responsible for which action item, but it does not list who is in charge. Some items list upwards of five different entities as responsible for the item. Rosen suggested that it should be noted which groups are in charge of which items, and when something is done relating to that item, it is communicated to the other groups.
“If any one of those entities takes action on a strategic item, we need to make sure that they’re communicating with the other entities that are mentioned on that same strategic item,” he said. “Communication is vital.”
Wilkerson said there need to be checks in place to make sure the strategic items are getting done and not getting overlooked. There need to be signs of progress.
“My biggest issue is we don’t have the accountability on this to check off the boxes,” he said. “And that’s where, as an elected official, we need to see progress, and really we can’t let these things slip through the cracks.”
Following further discussion over what should be included, both Bradshaw and Wilkerson agreed that a new economic development strategic plan was needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.