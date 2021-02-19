Humane Society Logo.jpg

New Leash on Life, a thrift shop run by the Franklin County Humane Society is currently accepting donations and shoppers.

Located at 415 W. Broadway, New Leash on Life is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Donations are welcome during operating hours.

Appointments are needed on Fridays and Saturdays but not Tuesday through Thursday. To schedule an appointment, call 502-352-2229.

All sales at New Leash on Life benefit the humane society.

