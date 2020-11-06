New Leash on Life is in need of weekend help.
The Franklin County Humane Society’s thrift store is looking for volunteers to assist on Fridays and Saturdays when the shop is open 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Volunteers will be helping customers with their selections, packing items, cleaning and pricing items and collecting donations as they come in and may work as many hours as they like during either day.
Those interested in volunteering should pick up an application at the store located at 415 W. Broadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.