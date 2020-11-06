New Leash on Life

Lionel is the mascot at New Leash on Life Thrift Store. He is a “graduate” of the Franklin County Humane Society's trap, neuter and release program (TNR). (Photo submitted)

New Leash on Life is in need of weekend help.

The Franklin County Humane Society’s thrift store is looking for volunteers to assist on Fridays and Saturdays when the shop is open 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Volunteers will be helping customers with their selections, packing items, cleaning and pricing items and collecting donations as they come in and may work as many hours as they like during either day.

Those interested in volunteering should pick up an application at the store located at 415 W. Broadway.

