Painting has begun for the eighth commissioned artwork by FrankArts.
The new mural — another piece in the Arts Downtown public art exhibit — is located on the side of the Broadway Clay building with the input and support of property owner Pat Bacon, and Broadway Clay business owners Les Greeman, Jody Jaques and Megan Sauter.
FrankArts conducted a national call for a new public mural, resulting in 84 artists submitting their qualifications for consideration. After a juried selection process, the FrankArts team, joined by the property owner and Broadway Clay, selected Oregonian artist David Carmack Lewis.
Lewis began his artistic career as an illustrator and his artwork remains committed to visual storytelling. His paintings were recently featured in a solo exhibition at the Coos Art Museum and his work has been supported by grants from The Ford Family Foundation, The Oregon Arts Commission and the Regional Arts & Culture Council.
Lewis embarked on creating large scale public paintings six years ago. Lewis’ mural The Big Backyard in Boise, Idaho, was featured as the best in the state in Parade Magazine. Lewis believes that visual art is a powerful tool for connecting communities with their built and natural environments. With each mural, he strives to integrate the work aesthetically with its architectural context while reflecting aspects of the regional landscape and local community.
Lewis will be on location for approximately three weeks. During this time, parking along the Broadway Clay building will be blocked off. The public can share in this exciting new addition to downtown and meet the artist at an event on the evening of Sept. 26. More details to follow.
FrankArts is part of the Arts Downtown program which is managed by Josephine Sculpture Park (JSP) and sponsored by Richard and Anna Marie Rosen and Expree Credit Union. The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, provides operating support to JSP with state tax dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
