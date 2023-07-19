“Better Together,” a new mural to reflect diversity, equity and inclusion as well as celebrate local history — in particular the 1964 March on Frankfort — and the city’s role in the national civil rights movement, will soon grace the side of VFW Post 4075 on West Second Street.

On March 5, 1964, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jackie Robinson (who served in the U.S. Army during WWII) and many of Kentucky's civil rights leaders marched with an estimated 10,000 people down Capital Avenue to peacefully demonstrate against segregation and discrimination. The march helped the passage of the Kentucky Civil Rights Act in 1966 that made discrimination illegal in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. 

