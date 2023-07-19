“Better Together,” a new mural to reflect diversity, equity and inclusion as well as celebrate local history — in particular the 1964 March on Frankfort — and the city’s role in the national civil rights movement, will soon grace the side of VFW Post 4075 on West Second Street.
On March 5, 1964, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jackie Robinson (who served in the U.S. Army during WWII) and many of Kentucky's civil rights leaders marched with an estimated 10,000 people down Capital Avenue to peacefully demonstrate against segregation and discrimination. The march helped the passage of the Kentucky Civil Rights Act in 1966 that made discrimination illegal in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Josephine Sculpture Park conducted a national call for a new public mural and 65 artists from the U.S. and beyond submitted their qualifications for consideration. After a juried selection process and collaboration with VFW Post 4075 members, artist Mauricio Ramirez was selected.
Ramirez is a visual artist creating contemporary murals, commercial and fine art throughout the U.S. Ramirez creates artwork that crosses borders and boundaries. His murals take on the voice and character of the neighborhoods they adorn, often with nods to culture and iconic figures and a focus on diversity.
“As an artist, I hope to lead by example, by creating images that not only remind communities of their strengths but inspire them to enhance their own cultural beauty that is both embedded in the past and the future,” he stated.
The artist and VFW members were inspired by stories of several Kentucky veterans including Anna Mack Clarke, born in Lawrenceburg, and Whitney Young from Shelby County. Both attended Kentucky State University in Frankfort. Clarke helped end segregation and discriminatory practices at the base where she served. Young's work was considered instrumental in breaking down the barriers of segregation and inequality that held back African Americans.
The role that veterans played in the civil rights movement and the fact that the VFW Post 4075 building was on the March on Frankfort route make the VFW wall a perfect location for a mural with this subject matter. This mural is commissioned artwork by the City of Frankfort in partnership with the Josephine Sculpture Park with federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
