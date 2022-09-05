Back in May there was a changing of the guard on the banks of Elkhorn Creek as Patricia (Patti) and Jes Santaularia purchased what was formerly known as Elkhorn Campground and rechristened it as Elkhorn Creek RV Park.
There were several factors that led the couple to purchase the grounds, which had been owned and operated by siblings, Bo and Cathy Sutherland, and Bo's wife, Barbie, since 1987.
For starters, the purchase is a homecoming of sorts for the Sarasota, Florida-based couple.
"I grew up in Louisville and left when I graduated high school," Jes said. "Patti was born in northern Kentucky, so we do have Kentucky roots. Most importantly probably is we have an interest in another business in Frankfort. So we were going to be in Frankfort anyway for this other business."
The other business is SteelBlue, a roll-up door manufacturer that is getting ready to move into the old Sears building in the Eastwood Shopping Center.
Another reason for buying the RV park located off of Georgetown Road is that they love the RV life.
Not only do they travel the country in their own RV, but from 2015 to 2019 were also proprietors of a campground facility in St. Augustine.
"It was fun, but we sold it," Jes noted. "We just decided that we want to get back into the RV business. We like it."
Jes and Patti said that they plan to use their experiences as property owners and as travelers to help add to Elkhorn Creek's already solid legacy.
"It has good bones," Patti said. "We really like it. It's at the fork of the Elkhorn Creek and it is really beautiful. It has a great reputation as a family RV park and we would like to build upon that. We still want to be family friendly, but we want to add some things that the modern traveler would like to see."
With an eye on modernity, the Santaularias are planning to add more RV and trailer sites by clearing out the mobile homes that currently sit on the property, taking the number from 125 sites to as many as 200. As well as the new sites, they plan to make the existing spots larger.
"Back when the park was built, the RVs were smaller," Patti said. "So now that [vehicles] are larger, it's tight on some of these sites. Our plan is to redo them so that everyone has a little more privacy and can enjoy their picnic table and campfire and not be looking into the next guy's sewer hookup."
Jes and Patti are also working on building a new bathhouse with private shower stalls.
They are looking to provide fun activities for the guests and their four-legged friends. To do that they are planning to construct a fitness center, complete with gym equipment and a dog park.
"We'll have a new pet park for large dogs and small dogs with agility toys," Jes said. "The number of dogs we have in our park on a daily basis would astound you. There are just tons of them and dogs need to play just like kids do."
Going forward, Jes and Patti are excited to be back in the RV business, particularly one so centralized to Kentucky history and culture.
"There is nothing better than going down the road and looking at those historic farms," Patti pointed out. "With it being on the bourbon trail and you have all the history between Lexington and Frankfort. Then there are places like Georgetown. I mean it looks like a movie set. Not only is our park very comfortable and welcoming, I think it is the place that you want to be if you're in the central Kentucky area."
