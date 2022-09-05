Back in May there was a changing of the guard on the banks of Elkhorn Creek as Patricia (Patti) and Jes Santaularia purchased what was formerly known as Elkhorn Campground and rechristened it as Elkhorn Creek RV Park.

There were several factors that led the couple to purchase the grounds, which had been owned and operated by siblings, Bo and Cathy Sutherland, and Bo's wife, Barbie, since 1987.

elkhorn creek rv.jpeg

View of Elkhorn Creek from the RV park. (Courtesy of Elkhorn Creek RV Park)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription