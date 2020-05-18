Dolly Graham Park design 2.png

The new playground at Dolly Graham Park will be named after a longtime Frankfort resident.

He’s also Frankfort City Commissioner Scott Tippett’s late father.

Commissioner John Sower made the motion during Monday's Frankfort City Commission meeting to name the new playground at Dolly Graham after Charlie Tippett. 

Commissioner Eric Whisman and Mayor Bill May both voiced their support in seconding the motion.

“Charlie Tippett was a special person in our community,” May said. “I was honored to recognize him a few months ago with a proclamation. Everything that we said in that was heartfelt and he’s helped a lot of children and a lot of people in this community. I think it is well deserved.”

Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge clarified that the motion is only naming the new playground and not changing the name of the park as a whole.

Tippett recused himself before the vote.

“Wow, he was my dad, but wow,” Tippett said. “I can’t think of anybody more deserving of the honor. He worked so hard with youth in South Frankfort. Many of you are aware of his church ministry and his work with little league parks and kids. So I’m more than grateful for the honor for my dad. Thank you.”

Charlie Tippett died Jan. 20 in Shelbyville. He was 84 years old.

According to his obituary, he was a former member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School and drove the church bus. He also coached youth baseball in Frankfort.

He was the owner and operator of Charlie’s Upholstery. He also worked for the U.S. Postal Service.

South Frankfort’s Dolly Graham Park is set to undergo a major renovation in the coming months.

The $500,000 in upgrades include a brand new playground, splash pad and more.

The design for the new playground was chosen in March. The design chosen will provide an opportunity for children with mobility issues, sensory issues and are visually or hearing impaired to have a place to play.

Dubbed Playground Design 2, the design was widely favored by the community, which included input from Second Street School children and parents, the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association, the Kings Center and online and social media surveys.

The playground will be the first phase of the park’s overhaul.

A $250,000 Land and Water Conservation grant through the Department for Local Government and $250,000 out of the city’s budget will cover the cost of the upgrades and renovations.

Dolly Graham Park, located at 225 River St., opened in 1980. The last time it received new playground equipment was in 1999.

