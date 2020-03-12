Pretty soon, Dolly Graham Park is going to look entirely different.
At Monday’s Frankfort City Commission meeting, commissioners voted on an inclusive playground design for Dolly Graham where children who have mobility issues, sensory issues and are visually or hearing impaired will also have a place to play.
Playground Design 2 was widely favored among the community, which included input from Second Street School children and parents, South Frankfort Neighborhood Association, the Kings Center and online and social media surveys.
It was also the design chosen by city commissioners.
“The second option by far would be the nicest park in Frankfort,“ said Shawn Pickens, director of Frankfort’s Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department.
Design 2 includes two towers, four slides, several sensory boards and many climbing options, which is something the children really wanted, Pickens said. The playground equipment is also wheelchair friendly.
Ditching the typical playground mulch, the playground will have a poured rubber surface that is wheelchair friendly.
On the swingset, there will be a chair that is safe for wheelchair users to transfer to and there will be a double swing so a parent can swing with a child.
A popular request, Pickens said, was for the equipment to be Frankfort Independent Schools blue and orange.
Design 2 will cost $202,000, with $125,000 of that cost being for the playground equipment alone.
Pickens said upgrading the playground will be phase 1 of the planned overhaul of the park. Design of the splash pad, upgrades to the shelter, a new hybrid basketball and tennis court and possible dog park will be decided later.
The splash pad is estimated to cost $180,000 to $200,000 and will be flood proof.
Pickens said when it is completed, he foresees Dolly Graham becoming a regional attraction.
Phase 1 construction will begin as soon as the city receives the $250,000 of Land and Water Conservation grant funds it was awarded through the Department for Local Government in January, Pickens said.
Pickens said that paperwork is close to being finalized.
The entire park overhaul will cost $500,000. City commissioners approved a budget amendment in February to provide the additional $250,000 needed for the project.
Dolly Graham Park, located at 225 River St., opened in 1980.
The last time Dolly Graham received new playground equipment was in 1999, but since then only minor improvements have taken place, such as new basketball goals and picnic tables.
The park hasn’t had a “major overhaul” in decades, Pickens said.
