Paying your city property tax bill will soon be easier than ever.

With the purchase of a new property tax application, city residents will soon be able to pay their annual bills online.

At Monday’s meeting, the city commission unanimously approved a a proposal from SITEK, an IT consultant and software development firm, for the design of a new property tax app.

Finance Director Alicia Boyd, who made the request, noted that city staff reached out to other entities to find out what property tax program they currently use before ultimately deciding that an application specifically built for the city’s needs was the best option.

City seal

“The finance department has been using the same property tax program (Microsoft Access Database) for far more than 13 years now and updated technology is greatly needed,” she pointed out, adding that the new application will be created using current Microsoft technology — .net framework and SQL Server Database.

Because it is considered a professional service and is unique to the city’s needs, the project did not require a bidding process.

In addition to allowing residents to pay property taxes online and updating those bills in real time, the software will also allow the city to accept credit card payments at the counter for walk-in customers. However, processing fees will still apply.

“Currently if a customer wants to use a credit card at the counter, we must go through our website to complete the transaction. Payment must then be entered manually into the current database application,” Boyd explained.

She also stressed that because the application will interface with the city’s website, taxpayer errors will be eliminated. Boyd also noted that taxpayers will have more options for online payment — such as credit card, debit card or ACH/eCheck (Automated Clearing House).

Boyd also mentioned that the new application will hit on two points from the city’s recently adopted strategic plan — sustainability and excellence.

“We are always looking for ways to provide efficiencies in service delivery while maintaining excellent customer service,” she explained.

The cost of the upgrade is $52,900, which will be budgeted and paid in the early part of fiscal year 2023 after work and testing of the product is completed.

Per the agreement, support and maintenance will be budgeted in fiscal years 2024-28 in the following amounts $9,522; $8,464; $8,464; and $8,464.

Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge said she has been pushing for a lot of this to go online.

“And we are looking to probably having to expand some of the funds in this area and this department for the city so we can serve the community better — such as online budget where you can see our budget, where you can pull budgets up and understand them and be able to grab them which would lessen a lot of our records requests through our office,” she stated, adding that by making documents more available to the public it will free up staff to work on more pertinent issues.

“So be aware there will be — hopefully later on — some asks for funds to continue to put us in the 21st century further with that and getting information that is feasible and easy to grasp for our residents,” she added.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription