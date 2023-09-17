When it came to picking a name for their new restaurant, Sali Soe and Lily Soe knew exactly what to call it — Fusion. Lily, who grew up in Massachusetts, and Soe, who grew up in Myanmar, opened the restaurant Fusion at 1100 U.S. 127 South (in the old Subway building) on July 25.
"Him and I are fusion," Lily said. "If someone wants sushi and their kids want chicken tenders we can do that."
Sali said he created the menu, which includes a mix of Asian and American food. He makes a variety of sushi rolls including a crab rangoon roll and a Frankfort roll, which are popular among patrons. The Frankfort roll consists of spicy crab, Sriracha, crab steak, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy onion.
Another popular Asian menu item is the sushi bowl, which include rice, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, onion crunch, and your choice of tuna, yellowtail, salmon, shrimp, white tuna, crab or teriyaki chicken.
American food options include, chicken tenders, New York Strip, onion rings, fries, wings and more.
Sali has been making sushi since 2009. He used to work at a sushi and Thai restaurant in Lexington, which is where he and Lily met six years ago.
"We went bowling on our first date and now we’re married," Lily said. They've been married for three years.
Lily made her way from Massachusetts to Lexington after she became a grandmother. She has three boys and one daughter.
Sali has just always loved Frankfort, that's why they decided to open the restaurant in the capital city, which has worked out for the couple. Fusion has a 4.6 rating on Google.
"After eating here multiple times over the last couple of weeks, I've tried a few different dishes and was impressed with them all," Taylor Wolfe wrote in a Google review. "Everything I've had has been fresh and left me craving more, not to mention the staff are friendly and welcoming. I'd recommend everyone give it a shot at least once."
Brandon Laracuente said his first experience at the restaurant was wonderful.
"The staff was friendly and the food was good," Laracuente said. "The steak entree was one of the better steaks I have had in Kentucky and the California roll was excellent. I look forward to coming back and trying more of the menu."
Kay Rosier described the restaurant as "casual dining with a friendly atmosphere and good food."
"The sushi rolls are thick and big, all the ingredients are super fresh," Rosier stated in her review. "I recommend the sushi bowl, it is pretty big and filled to the top with lots of the protein of choice. Their soup of the day is different every day and really good too. And the miso has fresh seaweed, not dried ... Also, good to note that I visited with my friend's kid who has food sensitivities and they were accommodating and kind with him and got him something he could eat."
Creating a family atmosphere is at the forefront of what Sali and Lily are offering at Fusion. A wall filled with family photos helps to create that atmosphere.
"We want this to be a family place," Lily said. "We want kids around. We love that family aspect."
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Pickup and dine-in is available. Delivery is available through DoorDash. Follow Fusion on Facebook at Fusion Restaurant LLC. Call the restaurant at 502-352-7195.
