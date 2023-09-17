When it came to picking a name for their new restaurant, Sali Soe and Lily Soe knew exactly what to call it — Fusion. Lily, who grew up in Massachusetts, and Soe, who grew up in Myanmar, opened the restaurant Fusion at 1100 U.S. 127 South (in the old Subway building) on July 25. 

"Him and I are fusion," Lily said. "If someone wants sushi and their kids want chicken tenders we can do that."

091623_Fusion_hb_web-1.jpg

Sali Soe makes a sushi roll at Fusion. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
091623_Fusion_hb_web-4.jpg

The Crab Rangoon Roll is a popular menu item at Fusion. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
091623_Fusion_hb_web-8.jpg

Sali and Lily Soe are the owners of Fusion. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
091623_Fusion_hb_web-10.jpg

Fusion is located at 1100 U.S. 127 in the old Subway building. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

