Interstate 64 travelers can now find their way to downtown Frankfort thanks to a lengthy campaign by four entities to have new signage installed along the thoroughfare.
The Frankfort Tourist Commission Board of Directors, Downtown Frankfort Inc. and City of Frankfort worked with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet throughout the process to make the project come to fruition.
The signs, which were installed Tuesday near exits 53 and 58, are the first of three components of a larger project to point visitors to the capital city, Frankfort Tourist Commission Executive Director Robin Antenucci told The State Journal.
The second and third phases include ordering and installing 44 brown wayfinding signs on secondary roads as well as customized wayfinding signs in the historic district to direct people to attractions and parking.
“My hope is that by this time next year all of that will be complete,” Antenucci added.