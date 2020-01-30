Eight Franklin County highway projects were listed on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s 2020 recommended highway plan.
The bulk of the Franklin County projects are bridge improvements along Interstate 64.
According to a KYTC press release, these projects will "prioritize safety, boost economic development and improve quality of life for Kentuckians."
The recommended plan features a 2-year investment of $100 million to improve conditions on rural roads through the Highway Safety Improvement Program, and $8 million will be used to install more than 100 miles of guardrail across the state.
KYTC representative Naitore Djigbenou said the plan will require approval from the general assembly and Gov. Andy Beshear. The plan is also likely to change before its final approval.
If approved, Franklin County projects will include:
- A $2 million project to construct additional left-turn-lane storage along U.S. 60 for left turns onto Interstate 64 eastbound and westbound ramps from 2021 through 2022.
- A $4.8 million project for highway widening to improve safety, truck mobility and reduce congestion along Interstate 64 from directly east of U.S. 127 to U.S. 60 south of Frankfort in 2022.
- A $4.2 million project to address deficiencies with an Interstate 64 bridge 1½ miles east of the Shelby County line in 2021.
- A separate $4.1 million project to address deficiencies with an Interstate 64 bridge 3½ miles east of the Shelby County line in 2021.
- A $4.1 million project to address deficiencies with an Interstate 64 bridge 1½ miles west of U.S. 127 North in 2021.
- A $5.5 million project to address deficiencies with an Interstate 64 bridge 1½ miles east of KY 151 North in 2021.
- A $3 million project to address deficiencies with an Interstate 64 bridge 1.6 miles west of U.S. 127 North in 2021.
- A $1.2 million pavement project to take place on U.S. 127 from mile points 11.9 to 19 in 2025.
