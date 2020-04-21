The Frankfort Plant Board’s plan to construct a new Tanglewood reservoir is already underway.

During Tuesday night’s monthly meeting of the municipal utility’s governing board, directors approved a design and construction contract and discussed a timeline of when construction will begin.

Construction on the new reservoir is set to begin next spring with the hopes to finish by December 2021.

Early last month, the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission found the FPB’s resubmitted reservoir plans comply with the city’s comprehensive plan.

And on March 24, the Frankfort City Commission voted unanimously to approve a settlement agreement and release statement to end a years-long conflict regarding the reservoir.

Now, the board can move forward with plans to update the city’s 135-year-old reservoir.

The current reservoir consists of two 4.6-million-gallon tanks.

Available for review at fpb.cc, the new reservoir plan calls for a single 6.5-million-gallon tank, which is 9.4 feet lower and less visible than a previous 7-million-gallon design.

In February, FPB Public Information Coordinator Cathy Lindsey said the new reservoir is estimated to cost $4.5 million, about $700,000 more than the original plan that was opposed by Tanglewood residents and the planning commission.

The Tanglewood Neighborhood Association opposed the original plan, saying it would harm property values in the area. Instead, the association suggested FPB replace the two existing tanks with ones of identical size to preserve the neighborhood’s aesthetics. The Frankfort City Commission publicly backed the alternative plan.

According to the new reservoir plan, $250,000 has been allocated for landscaping.

The new plan says the plant board will preserve the existing greenspace behind the reservoir and will not remove current fencing at the request of the Tanglewood Neighborhood Association.

On Tuesday, FPB approved a $324,500 contract with Strand Associates Inc. for services related to final design and construction of the new reservoir.

Site landscaping architecture services make up $40,800 of the contract.

According to Chief Water Engineer David Billings, the utility's current budget includes funds for engineering and construction related to the reservoir project. Construction-related services make up $161,100 of the Strand Associates Inc. contract.

The upcoming 2021 fiscal year budget will include $350,000 and $4.75 million for engineering and construction, respectively, over a two-year period.

