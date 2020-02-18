Revised plans for a new water reservoir reveal the Frankfort Plant Board’s intent to honor the Tanglewood Neighborhood Association’s requests.
FPB submitted the revised reservoir replacement plan to the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning and Community Development Department on Friday.
Available at fpb.cc, the new plan calls for a single 6.5-million-gallon tank, which is 9.4 feet lower and less visible than the previous 7-million-gallon design.
FPB Public Information Coordinator Cathy Lindsey said the new reservoir is estimated to cost $4.5 million, about $700,000 more than the original plan that was opposed by Tanglewood residents and the city's planning commission.
The current reservoir holding the city's water supply is made of two, 135-year-old, 4.6-million-gallon tanks.
According to the plan, “FPB has incorporated specific requests made by the TNA into the project now before this planning commission. These include relocation of satellite dishes, replacement of a repurposed elevated water tower that serves as a radio and telecommunications tower and the creation of an earthen beam and retaining wall to better cover the exposed side of the new tank.”
The earthen beam will cover 80% of the sidewall, leaving 6.5 feet of the wall exposed, which the plan says is consistent with the existing structure.
In addition, $250,000 has been allocated for landscaping at the site.
The new plan says the plant board will preserve the existing greenspace behind the reservoir and will not remove the current fencing at the request of the Tanglewood Neighborhood Association.
In January, Lindsey said the city asked the plant board to submit a new proposal. If the new proposal is approved by the planning commission, it will then move on to the Frankfort City Commission for approval. If the city commission approves the new plan, a plant board lawsuit against the city will end, according to Lindsey.
At a special meeting in November, the plant board voted to direct staff to prepare and forward a proposed settlement agreement and release in relation to the lawsuit against the city.
More than a year ago, FPB planned to replace the old reservoir with a new, single 7-million-gallon, $3.8 million water tank.
Those plans were halted when the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission recommended denying the project in August 2018 since FPB’s plan was “not in agreement with the comprehensive plan.”
The Tanglewood Neighborhood Association also opposed FPB’s plan, saying it would harm property values in the area. Instead, the association suggested FPB replace the two existing tanks with ones of identical size to preserve the neighborhood’s aesthetics. The Frankfort City Commission publicly backed the alternative plan.
At its Jan. 21 meeting, the municipal utility’s board voted 3-0, with board member Stephen Mason absent, to have the municipal utility’s staff draft a new proposal for a reservoir and submit to the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission in time for its March meeting.
That deadline was Feb. 14.
