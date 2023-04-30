Motorists traveling the U.S. 127 South corridor are advised of possible lane closures and delays next month.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will be removing old traffic loops and installing new traffic detection systems at the signalized intersections from Leonardwood Drive/Westridge Drive to U.S. 60/Louisville Road from 8 a.m. Monday, May 8 through 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription