People who visit the site can confidentially locate safe, affordable recovery housing openings based on their needs and personal situation. Users can narrow their search by location, rent amount, amenities, services, residence requirements, transportation options and more. FindRecoveryHousingNowKY.org is a digital resource for SUD treatment facilities, parole and probation officers, people who have completed inpatient SUD treatment or are re-entering the community after incarceration, as well as the general public.
“Kentucky as well as the nation has faced some very difficult issues around addiction, around overdoses, all across the Commonwealth," Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said. "We’ve seen this unfortunate increase 20-30% year over year. So, we know we have to directly address these issues.”
He called the new website important.
“When we talked to primary care physicians, we found out they don’t know where to send people to get help. We needed something in place that could quickly get people to recovery, because the one thing we know, when someone says, ‘Yes’ to recovery, we had better be able to say ‘Yes’ back to them,” he stated.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the website will provide that next step for people in recovery.
“With people being able to find housing, we are going to help more people and we are going to lose fewer people. We’re going to have more successful recovery efforts, which means more of our Kentucky brothers and sisters are going to be with us this time next year, and the years thereafter.”
He noted most people do not stay in recovery after just one attempt.
“Whether it’s their first try, second try, third try, fourth try, fifth try, as long as our people are trying, we are here to support them, and we’re going to do everything wee can to get them better," he explained.
The website wascreated by the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center, a service for the Kentucky Department for Public Health; in partnership withthe Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the Kentucky Recovery Housing Network, Get Help and the Fletcher Group.
