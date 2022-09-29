A new website went live this week, that will allow people who are undergoing treatment for Substance Use Disorder, or SUD, to find available beds at recovery homes in their area.

The announcement of the website, FindRecoveryHousingNowKY.org, was made during a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday.

