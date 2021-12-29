A weather system projected to move through Franklin and surrounding counties on Friday into Saturday could bring up to 2 inches of rain to the area.

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected New Year’s Eve and may cause flooding in areas where rainfall persists for more than a few hours.

The NWS forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Friday with winds out of the southwest at 6-10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph with a high temperature of 67 and an overnight low around 56.

A 90% chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm is predicted Friday night with rainfall amounts between 1-2 inches possible. Showers will continue mainly before 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day with a high of 67 before temperatures fall drastically into the lower 30s on Saturday night.

On Sunday there is a 30% chance of snow showers, possibly mixing with rain after noon. A high temperature of 38 is forecast.

