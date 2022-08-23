To say Sammi Garret is well traveled is an oversimplification.
She has made a career of globetrotting with acts like funk band Turkquaz, music legends Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads and Adrian Belew of King Crimson for their Remain in Light 40th anniversary tour and most recently with the Cincinnati-based Freekbass & The Bump Assembly.
She said her time playing with Freekbass has given her the opportunity to frequent Southern Ohio/Central Kentucky quite a bit over the last few years.
"I have played a handful of shows in Kentucky," she told The State Journal. "I feel like Kentucky and Ohio are like a second home. I feel like I am there a lot."
On Friday night, Garett will be gracing the stage at the Old Capitol as she plays with the Bill May All Stars. The free show is being put on by the Frankfort Odd Fellows Lodge to benefit the victims of the flooding in eastern Kentucky.
A native of Long Island, Brooklyn-based Garett has spent more than a decade carving out her place in the global funk, ska and new wave scene.
She started out as a gigging artist after graduating from the Berklee College of Music in 2009. In 2012, she caught on with the aforementioned Turkuaz. Garett toured with the power funk band and helped build a reputation for delivering electrifying shows all over the globe. In addition to being a force on stage, she also showed her prowess for songwriting by contributing to seven of the group's studio albums.
While touring with Freekbass over the last two years, she has also been working on her first solo EP, "Sweet Tooth," which she said will be out sometime this fall.
The show on Friday will be her second show in Frankfort in the past year. She is looking forward to the opportunity to help people who are affected by the disaster, having dealt with flooding in Brooklyn due to hurricanes.
"It was obviously not as intense as it is in eastern Kentucky, but it definitely affected us," she remembered. "Instruments were ruined and it was a bummer. I get it to some degree and it is terrible that people lost everything. So I wanted to try to help the community as much as possible from afar. To bring some music to everyone and help get their minds off of it for a few minutes."
The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Old Capitol. Eric Whisman of the Odd Fellows is encouraging all those in attendance to bring donations of bottled water, diapers, personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies.
For those wishing to contribute money to the recovery effort, Whisman said there will be QR codes posted around downtown that will allow the public to donate electronically. There will also be booths collecting cash donations.
