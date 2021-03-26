The newest piece at Josephine Sculpture Park will open for exhibition on Friday.

Jonathan Forrence’s “Tied to the Land” will be revealed at an event from 4:30-7 p.m. at the park. Masks are required.

Registration is encouraged at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/opening-exhibition-tied-to-the-land-by-jonathan-forrence-tickets-145731690409

JSP Tied to the Land

Participants will have an opportunity to meet the artist.

“The attention to detail, picking which stave would be woven to the next, reminded me of my childhood growing up on the farm working with my hands,” Forrence said of the piece.

“I have merged steel, wood, and some supporting elements to discuss the loss of rural heritage today. I wanted to express my own guilt for leaving the family farm and abandoning that craft, but also express at the same time my incredible pride in growing up on a farm.”

The exhibition closes Oct. 2.

For more information on Forrence, visit www.jonathanforrence.com

