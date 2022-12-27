062222_Juneteenth_hb_web-4.jpg

Ed Powe, president of Focus on Race Relations-Frankfort, shakes hands with Mary Ashcraft Watts during the Juneteenth celebration at Lakeview Park Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort got its start in 2017, but FORR hit its stride in 2022, with events that included a three-day Juneteenth celebration and the dedication and unveiling of a historic marker remembering the lynchings over 100 years ago of two Black men from the Singing Bridge.

FORR co-founder and President Ed Powe is The State Journal Newsmaker of the Year for 2022.

