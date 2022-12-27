Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort got its start in 2017, but FORR hit its stride in 2022, with events that included a three-day Juneteenth celebration and the dedication and unveiling of a historic marker remembering the lynchings over 100 years ago of two Black men from the Singing Bridge.
FORR co-founder and President Ed Powe is The State Journal Newsmaker of the Year for 2022.
The group began in 2017 with a conversation between Powe and the Rev. Scott Rollins.
“That’s when Scott Rollins and I initially put our heads together and said ‘hey, we want to do something other than talk,’” Powe said. “At that time there was a discussion group Together Frankfort had put together at the Capitol. Scott Rollins and I were on the speakers panel, sitting next to each other, and we got to talking. Afterwards, we decided we’ve have lunch together and we just kind of talked things out. We said ‘let’s start this organization and see where it goes.’
“So that’s what we did, and we didn’t know what we were doing. We had no idea how to structure the organization; we were just flying by the seat of our pants. We had a vision of what I wanted the organization to be, and I knew that race and race-related issues were something that most people shy away from. They don’t want to discuss it. They don’t want to hear about it, they don’t want to talk about it.”
But Powe knew talking was the best way to combat the problem.
“The only way we’re going to solve the problem, and we still have a race problem, we’re going to have to have open, honest, face-to-face conversations, and that basically was the premise on which FORR was founded,” he said.
With the premise established, Powe and Rollins went to work.
"Scott got some people together, and I got some people together, and we told them what we wanted to do,” Powe said. “We set up a strategy meeting, and so we came and we just kind of threw out ideas about who we wanted to be and where we wanted to go.
“It was very simple. We just wanted to start talking to people about race and race relations. I knew that change has got to come through the schools and the churches. We started addressing the schools and the churches, and one of the first committees I formed was our church committee, who immediately started to be the bridge and inviting pastors from different churches around town to come together to talk about issues.”
Next came the education committee, and FORR provided, at no charge, two training sessions for the combined Franklin County and Frankfort Independent schools to teachers on how to deal with race-related issues in the classroom.
“One, we recognized we have a problem in our school systems,” Powe said. “There is little diversity in our teaching staff. Research has shown that if a child does not have someone who looks like them in front of them, as a teacher, it makes it more difficult for them to learn and to really apply themselves.
“Without a black teacher in the classroom, there’s no role model. And also the white kids, if they never see a Black teacher in a position of authority in the school system, their mindset tells them, ‘well, Blacks don’t belong in positions of authority.’”
The protection and advocacy committee came about “because we knew we had some problems in the community with the sheriff’s department and with the police force,” Powe said, with a lack of diversity being one of the issues.
Powe said he talked to Sheriff Chris Quire about the need to diversify his office, and he sent two candidates for Quire to interview.
“He selected one of the individuals, brought him in on a part-time basis, and then made him full-time. He (Quire) continued to be impressed, and he became chief deputy, Mr. Dwayne Depp.
“He went to work, brought in other individuals of color, to the point the sheriff’s office is one of the most diversified in the city/county complex.”
There is also a Juneteenth committee, and in 2019 FORR met with a group of citizens at Josephine Sculpture Park where Melanie VanHouten had put a group of citizens together on a forum for a discussion on the holiday.
“I wanted more than that,” Powe said. “I wanted something the entire the city and county could participate in, so that’s when I got the idea of a three-day Juneteenth celebration, and I put together an outline and went to the city and the county and told them what I wanted to do, and I wanted $5,000 from each of them in order to make that happen, not really expecting them to go along with this, but to my amazement they did.
“I went to every financial institution in Frankfort and explained what I wanted to do, and lo and behold, every one of them made a donation of $500 or more to the cause. We had a three-day celebration of Juneteenth. It was the first actual celebration on Juneteenth that the city and county had ever had.”
The event took place at Lakeview Park and included awarding checks to essay winners, with the essay contest being one item in a three-part program with the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) in Montgomery, Alabama.
FORR held a teachers appreciation day this year where hot lunches were delivered to all teachers in the Franklin County and Frankfort Independent school systems.
“I would have to say the major event of 2022 was our dedication and unveiling of our historic marker for two Black men, Marshall Boston and John Maxey, who were lynched on our Singing Bridge back in 1910 and 1894,” Powe said.
EJI partnered with FORR on the three-part program, which included the collection of soil from the north side of the Singing Bridge in 2019, which is now on display at EJI, the essay contest and the unveiling of the marker. EJI paid for the marker and its shipping and the city installed on the north side of the Singing Bridge.
Powe has put in a lot of work in his adopted home of Frankfort. Born in Canton, Ohio, Powe’s family moved to Akron, Ohio, when he was a child, and they moved again, this time to Chicago, after he finished his sophomore year of high school. He lived in Chicago until moving to Frankfort in 1980 to become general manager of the local Sears, Roebuck store.
“My wife (Jan) and I had a whole bunch of conversations on whether we wanted to come to Frankfort, Kentucky,” Powe said. “We didn’t know anything about Kentucky except what we had heard, and that wasn’t good.
“Her parents were skeptical, my parents were skeptical, I was skeptical, and my wife absolutely did not want to come.”
A manager with the Midwest Territory at Sears told Powe the move was needed to continue climbing the company ladder and that he wouldn’t be in Frankfort long, and Powe eventually took the position.
“We came here,” Powe said. “We didn’t know, but we fell in love, both my wife and I fell in love with Frankfort, we absolutely did. It took us awhile. One of the things we noticed is if you come in from the outside you’re an outsider for years. You’re not just part of the community; you can’t just walk in. It takes awhile to be accepted.
“So I went to work, getting on boards, working with the Chamber and volunteering wherever I could so I would be known and I would know the community. It took me a few years before I finally realized I’m one of them now.”
That moment came at a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce when Pat Badgett was the director.
“Pat and several other board members, they were in a little group, and they were talking about an opening they were trying to find someone to fill, and it required someone with a certain degree of expertise, but they wanted to find a person of color, and they were talking about who can we get? They were saying we don’t know anybody, and all of a sudden one of the gentlemen pointed to me and said ‘what about Ed?’
“And Pat Badgett gave me this look, and she said, ‘oh, my goodness, I forgot you were black.’ And at that time I knew I had been accepted because they were no longer looking at me as a Black person. It wasn’t the color of my skin, it was the content of my character they were judging me on, and that’s the moment that I knew, ‘yeah, I am part of Frankfort.’ I’ll never forget that.”
Powe is stepping down as president of FORR in January and his daughter, Kristie Powe, will succeed him.
“She’s been a godsend,” Powe said. “She’s a ball of fire, has a great personality, is smart, intelligent.”
But Ed Powe won’t be far away.
“I’m still going to be involved, but I will not be president,” he said. “I will basically serve in the role of adviser. It’s time for the young people to step up and take charge, and I’ve been grooming my daughter, who’s going to step into the presidency, over the years. I’ve got good chairs of our standing committees, so the organization is in great shape. These old bones are getting a little weary.”
It might just be because of all he’s done for Frankfort.
“One of the first questions the Chamber of Commerce asked me when I came here in 1980, they asked me ‘well, what do you want to do?’ And I said, ‘I want to make a contribution to this community.’
“I think I have.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.