Nightly lane closures are planned on Interstate 64 in Franklin County starting Monday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said bridge painting and deck overlay work will be done on the Kentucky River bridges on I-64. The project, which began last month, includes cleaning and painting the metal beams for the superstructure of the bridges.
One lane will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the 55.5 mile point. Additional lane closures for cleaning and painting as necessary are also possible.
All closures are suspended for holidays and nights of University of Kentucky home football games.
All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.