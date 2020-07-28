The Franklin County Health Department announced nine newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday — including five victims who are younger than 35.
In fact, 40 of the county’s cases have been in the 20-30 years old age group — the most of any age demographic. The 41-50 age group is second with 34 cases followed by 31-40-year-olds with 30.
Since the start of the pandemic, 236 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
There are 53 active cases in the community and 10 active cases in local long-term care facilities.
Currently, 12 patients are hospitalized with the virus — three of whI’m are in the intensive care unit.
Six local deaths have been COVID-19-related and 167 patients have recovered.
The next scheduled free testing for COVID-19 will be next Tuesday at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector from 9 a.m.-noon. Registration for the testing event will be available at fchd.org beginning Friday.
At his daily press briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 532 new coronavirus case, bringing the total statewide case count to 28,126 since the pandemic began.
He also reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of Kentuckians lost to the virus to 719.
More than 599,000 state residents have been tested and at least 7,470 have recovered. The positivity rate is 5.08%.
