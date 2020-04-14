Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

A ninth case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Franklin County on Tuesday.

Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker said the patient is a 40-year-old woman who is self-isolating.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his daily press conference on Tuesday that there are now 2,210 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. The count grew by 177.

Eleven new deaths were also reported, bringing the state total to 115.

Beshear continued to urge Kentuckians to strictly practice social distancing in order to prevent the deadly virus from spreading.

“We’ve got to act like we already have this virus,” he added.

As for testing, Beshear said 27,697 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

At Frankfort’s drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Lakeview Park, 178 people were tested for the virus on Tuesday. The testing is being conducted in partnership with Kroger and the United Parcel Service.

An additional drive-through testing site will open in Kenton County on Wednesday.

To see if you’re eligible to be tested at one of the Kroger drive-through testing sites, visit https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing

