The Franklin County Health Department board took no action following a 30 minute-long closed session to discuss the potential sale of its home health license.
The board had already issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for its license, also called a “certificate of need.” This comes after the board decided to close the Franklin County Home Health Agency, effective June 30.
According to KRS 216B.061, a certificate of need from the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services is necessary in order to establish a health facility; obligate a capital expenditure which exceeds the minimum amount; make a substantial change in bed capacity, health services or a project; acquire major medical equipment; alter an area or specific location designated on a certificate or license; and transfer an approved certificate of need for the establishment of a new health facility or the replacement of a licensed facility.
Judy Mattingly, director of the Franklin County Health Department, has referred to the certificate as the organization’s “home health license.”
The board opted to shutter the agency because expenses exceeded the revenue it generated, Mattingly said.
Mattingly also told the State Journal previously that the fact that there are other home health agencies in the area factored into the board’s decision to close its home health agency.
Prior to June 30, the agency will continue to provide in-home services for illness, injury and postoperative needs including skilled assessments; medication teaching and monitoring; intravenous injections, infusions and fluids; wound care; antibiotics; tube maintenance; and ostomy care and management.
The agency is not accepting any new patients before the closure.
Mattingly said that the next board meeting is scheduled for June 21 at 6 p.m. at the public health center, both in-person and via Facebook live at www.facebook.com/FCHDKentucky.
