The Franklin County Fiscal Court had a marathon session on Wednesday as it held a public hearing concerning a request for a zone change on an 85-acre property located at 690 Duncan Road. The meeting lasted nearly eight hours.
No action was taken, but the magistrates did hear evidence from both sides of the argument over whether or not change the zoning from Agricultural Zone (AG) to Industrial General (IG) on what used to be known as the Blanton-Crutcher Farm.
Previously on Duncan Road
Ron Tierney, of Winchester-based land developer Tierney Storage LLC, purchased the land in 2019 after it had been on the market for more than a decade and filed his first request for zone change in early 2020.
He was met met with fierce opposition from neighboring property owners, environmental groups and historical preservationists every step of the way. Several of those against the change accused Tierney of clearing the land for development by tearing down a centuries old farm house on the property without permit or and leveling the property without regard for those living in the surrounding area.
The first application for zone change was rejected by the fiscal court in July 2020. After several heated public debates at both the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission and at the fiscal court, Tierney reapplied for the same change in February 2022 and met the same staunch opposition. Despite that, the fiscal court voted to approve the request during the September regular meeting.
In the months after the vote the Kentucky Resources Council, an environmental non-profit group, took Franklin County to court over the decision.
After review, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate ordered that the court request to authorize the zoning change from AG to IG, conduct an evidentiary hearing, where interested parties can offer testimonies regarding the change, or an argument-only hearing, where any party will be offered a limited amount of time to offer testimony to the fiscal court before a decision is rendered.
It was decided during the Feb. 15 fiscal court meeting that there should be an evidentiary hearing where no information or evidence from past proceedings would be heard. However, information submitted previously could be reentered during Wednesday's hearing as if it were new.
Wednesday's public hearing
The first hour of the meeting was devoted regular fiscal court business, namely reports from department directors, approving minutes from the previous meeting and approving the hiring of seasonal employees in the parks department.
At the beginning of the public hearing there were some concerns from the magistrates about whether the public had been given enough notice about the public hearing.
The court was reassured by County Attorney Max Comley who quoted county ordinance that said seven days notice was all that was needed to proceed with the hearing.
Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt voiced his approval of the zone change. In his testimony he made the argument that the making the zone IG was in keeping with the development of the surrounding area.
"This property is located within the suburban area of the Frankfort/Franklin County subdivision area, so therefore any development on this property would be subject to those suburban development standards," Hewitt stated. "The map of the development regulations is consistent with the future land use designation of employment center because it represents a suburban area for future development."
He went to point out industrial developments such as industrial park #3 which is adjacent to the lot in question. He also noted the construction of multi-story senior housing developments and a car dealership less than a half mile to the north of 690 Duncan Road on Democrat Drive.
He added, "... changes in that area are happening as we speak."
He also went into detail on how the property owner would mitigate infrastructure issues.
Hewitt referenced traffic impact studies as well as the recent widening project on Versailles Road as proof that the area would be able to handle any added traffic from an industrial facility.
Due to the parcel's proximity to the Slickway Branch watershed and the its higher elevation compared to surrounding properties, Hewitt addressed concerns about how proposed industrial site would handle excess storm water runoff.
"As part of their submittal, the applicant did do an analysis of the land and where water flows and where it would be most appropriate to detain that water to comply with the Franklin County storm water regulations," he said. "Additionally Franklin County has deemed Slickway Branch as a sensitive watershed and portions of this property do drain to Slickway Branch. The planning commission has recently authorized county staff to impose an additional 25% restriction for any development within the Slickway Branch watershed."
Over the course of the next several hours, with a 45-minute break for lunch, the fiscal court, Tierney and several members of the public asked Hewitt questions in regards to his findings.
Tierney's attorney, John Rompf, was then allowed to state his client's case for the zone change. He called expert witnesses such as a civil engineer and an engineer who specializes in traffic impact studies. He also called Terri Bradshaw, president and CEO of the Kentucky Capital Development Corp., and Tierney himself to testify in support of the zone change.
When it came time for public comment, the hearing had entered it's sixth hour and the 32 people who had signed up to speak, had dwindled to just under 20.
With five minutes to speak, residents and business owners on both sides of the issue gave voiced their opinion to the elected body.
Chris Schimmoeller, who spoke on behalf of environmental group Envision Franklin County, said that the organization is opposed to the zone change.
She highlighted the property's historical and agricultural value to the community and noted that in years past it had been the buffer between industrial development and the farms and residents of that section of the county.
"The case before the court is not a typical rezoning case," she told the magistrates. "The willful destruction of a historic home, the illegal burn, the public hazards, property damage harassment of neighbors and violations of local, state and federal regulations all done by the developer make this a watershed case for this case. Will you require that everyone play by the same rules? Will you stand up for the residents to be protected from bad actors? Will you insist that private property and the environment be protected and that your own rules be followed?"
Several neighbors of the property were there to speak in opposition. Several of them raised complaints and accusations of misdeeds committed by Tierney and his company.
Also on hand to speak were several representatives of Castle & Key Distillery, which is located down hill from the Duncan Road property and has buildings on both sides of the Franklin/Woodford County line.
Will Arvin, the distillery's owner, said that an industrial facility at 690 Duncan Road would cause flooding in his facilities. He called attention to the fact that his business had already suffered near catastrophic damage from an flood event in 2018.
"The property at issue is located at the top of a major watershed area," he noted. "Rain and stormwater flows directly down the mountainside directly to the heart of the distillery property. Castle & Key resides in a toilet bowl of sorts as it receives a direct punch from anything that flows from the top of the mountain."
Those speaking in support of the zone change noted that Tierney's acreage was the only piece of property in the county that was big enough for a major industrial complex and that a zone change would attract major employers to set up shop in Frankfort, thus furthering economic opportunity for businesses and residents alike.
"I support the Tierneys' application for a zone change," said county resident and area president for Whitaker Bank. "I think it's — to use an athletic analogy — a layup. Our community has chosen to dribble the ball at their feet at least twice. We now have a third bite at the apple. I would encourage you to both approve the zone change request then work with the planning staff to make the best possible development plan for what they have an interest in doing."
Chad Peach, of Frankfort-based Peach Contracting and Construction, also spoke in support of the zone change. He made note that he had lived in Franklin County his entire life and came from a family of farmers.
"I have testified a couple of times in support, and I have gotten back up because I understand the emotion of this discussion, the sensitivity," Peach said before gesturing to Hewitt. "This guy sitting right here is a viable and educated planner who is going to protect you and us as a community by regulations that we have as builders that we have for stormwater retention. It is an environment that for you guy's sake that would be better to be developed. Then you are going to have a forum to take care of that problem."
The public hearing was concluded just after 5 p.m.
County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller told The State Journal that zone change would not be on the fiscal court agenda until after he and the magistrates received and reviewed an official transcript of the public hearing.
