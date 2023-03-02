Screen Shot 2023-03-02 at 12.56.42 PM.png

John Rompf, left, and County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt address Franklin County Fiscal Court during a public hearing regarding 690 Duncan Rd. 

The Franklin County Fiscal Court had a marathon session on Wednesday as it held a public hearing concerning a request for a zone change on an 85-acre property located at 690 Duncan Road. The meeting lasted nearly eight hours.

No action was taken, but the magistrates did hear evidence from both sides of the argument over whether or not change the zoning from Agricultural Zone (AG) to Industrial General (IG) on what used to be known as the Blanton-Crutcher Farm.

