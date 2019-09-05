Drivers are reminded that a portion of East Main Street will be closed to through traffic as work on the TIGER Grant project continues.
From 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, traffic will be diverted at the Capital Avenue Bridge and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles told The State Journal that contract crews will be installing a connecting line across the roadway from the new sanitary sewer main to the Arlington Heights neighborhood.
Local access will be provided for those residents to and from the east via Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Knowles.