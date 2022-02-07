The Frankfort Fire Department received a call at 10:18 a.m. Monday morning to a fire at 121 Imperial Drive in the Imperial Mobile Home Park off Schenkel Lane. The first truck arrived at 10:25 a.m. No injuries or fatalities were reported. 

FFD Capt. Jason Monroe said one of the home’s residents was grilling on the front porch when she said she heard an explosion. Monroe said while there was extensive damage done to the home, she and her dog were able to escape without injury. Her children were at school. 

Imperial fire

A fire at the Imperial Mobile Home Park resulted in no injuries or fatalities. The fire burned so hot, it melted the passenger-side mirror of a nearby minivan. (Harrison Wagner | State Journal)

Jordan Payton and her mother, Amanda Fluty, live a few streets over from where the fire took place. They said they were on their way to the store when they saw the home on fire. When they got to the home, there were flames on the roof and the passenger-side mirror on a nearby minivan had melted. The woman who lived in the home had already made it outside. 

“We were going to the store, and we saw the smoke and we were like, ‘we have to help,’” Payton said. 

She and her mother helped one of the neighbors next door get to safety and let her sit in their car. They called Fluty’s mother, who is the manager of the park, to call the fire department and to find out if anyone other than the woman lived in the home. 

While the cold temperatures made accessing the fire hydrant slightly difficult, Monroe said he was proud of how his crew dealt with the fire.

