As of Friday evening, the City of Frankfort has yet to name a new city manager.
However, it has had an offer out to Thomas Hutka for the position since Monday.
Friday was a busy day for Hutka, the former Broward County, Florida, public works director from 2009 to 2020.
After making the final three for the city manager position in Fort Myers, Florida, the city council did not ultimately select him at a meeting held Friday morning. Later in the afternoon, Hutka had a meeting with Frankfort Human Resources Director Kathy Fields.
That meeting did not conclude in Hutka’s acceptance of Frankfort’s offer.
It is unclear what occurred at the meeting. Fields said to expect action regarding the city manager hiring process next week.
“I have no concrete details to share yet,” Fields told The State Journal. “Please watch for additional action on this next week.”
Fields did not say whether her scheduled meeting with Hutka on Friday afternoon occurred.
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson has yet to respond to a request for comment. Hutka, also, has not responded to a request for comment.
The commission voted unanimously to extend an offer of $150,000 per year to Hutka on Monday.
Current City Manager Tom Russell’s term as temporary full-time city manager expires at the end of May. Russell, who also serves as emergency management director for the city and county, started as interim city manager shortly after former City Manager Keith Parker was fired in August.
Russell makes $130,000, while Parker had a starting salary of $140,000. Parker said that his salary was around $145,000 when he was fired in a controversial 3-2 vote.
Before Friday evening, the city’s top administrator selection process proceeded as follows:
24 applications were received for the city manager position by early March
The commission narrowed down the field to seven candidates by late March
City commission, department heads and a citizen committee concluded interviews with six candidates on April 1
After conducting final interviews with three remaining candidates, the commission voted to keep two in the running on April 16. They directed Fields to vet the candidates references before making an offer to one of them.
On April 26, the commission extended its offer of $150,000 to Hutka. Hutka asked to meet again with the city regarding the offer on Friday, April 30.
The morning of April 30, the city of Fort Myers — a larger city closer to Hutka’s previous employer — chose a city manager candidate other than Hutka. Hutka was considered as one of their final three candidates.
Hutka has yet to accept the city’s offer, though he had a meeting scheduled with Fields on Friday.
