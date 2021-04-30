City Hall at night

Frankfort City Hall at night. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

As of Friday evening, the City of Frankfort has yet to name a new city manager.

However, it has had an offer out to Thomas Hutka for the position since Monday.

Friday was a busy day for Hutka, the former Broward County, Florida, public works director from 2009 to 2020. 

After making the final three for the city manager position in Fort Myers, Florida, the city council did not ultimately select him at a meeting held Friday morning. Later in the afternoon, Hutka had a meeting with Frankfort Human Resources Director Kathy Fields. 

That meeting did not conclude in Hutka’s acceptance of Frankfort’s offer.

It is unclear what occurred at the meeting. Fields said to expect action regarding the city manager hiring process next week.

“I have no concrete details to share yet,” Fields told The State Journal. “Please watch for additional action on this next week.”

Fields did not say whether her scheduled meeting with Hutka on Friday afternoon occurred.

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson has yet to respond to a request for comment. Hutka, also, has not responded to a request for comment.

The commission voted unanimously to extend an offer of $150,000 per year to Hutka on Monday.

Current City Manager Tom Russell’s term as temporary full-time city manager expires at the end of May. Russell, who also serves as emergency management director for the city and county, started as interim city manager shortly after former City Manager Keith Parker was fired in August.

Russell makes $130,000, while Parker had a starting salary of $140,000. Parker said that his salary was around $145,000 when he was fired in a controversial 3-2 vote.

Before Friday evening, the city’s top administrator selection process proceeded as follows:

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription