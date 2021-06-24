Holmes Street wreck 1

No injuries resulted from the wreck, per Frankfort Police Department spokesperson Lynn Aubrey. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

A busy paving job on Holmes Street was interrupted this afternoon when a semi-truck toppled over the side of the road near Dollar General.

The driver ended up going to the hospital with minor injuries, per Frankfort Police Department spokesperson Lynn Aubrey. She added that the truck was from Harrod Concrete & Stone.

“He got off in a ditch and it just flipped over on the side,” Aubrey said. “Those trucks are so top heavy that they get a little off balance and just flip over.”

Holmes Street Wreck 2

Courtesy of David Scott Bogue

Currently, the state transportation cabinet is repaving just over a mile of the street from its intersection at Meagher Avenue extending north to the U.S. 127 interchange with the Thornhill Bypass. Aubrey said she was unsure if the Harrod truck was involved in the repaving.

The Frankfort Police Department, local and state emergency response and the Frankfort Fire Department were on the scene to assist in response and cleanup.

Aubrey said that the scene would likely take a total of three hours to clear because some diesel fuel from the truck’s tank spilled as a result of the wreck. Traffic was being detoured around the scene on Thursday afternoon. 

She also added that she spoke with the city’s emergency management office, which said that everything is contained and that no danger to anyone has been identified.

Holmes Street wreck 3

(Austin Horn | The State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription