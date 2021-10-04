The apartment fire on Leawood Drive that killed two people and injured several took place in a building with no sprinklers, according to Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe.
Briscoe told the State Journal that the building was constructed before sprinkler systems were required, and that it was in compliance with fire codes because of the timing of its construction.
The investigation is ongoing, Briscoe said.
“Our investigative team is going in and out,” Briscoe said. “We want to make sure we're doing our due diligence, that we're isolating and getting all the information together. As you can imagine, the rumor mill and the massive inflow of information is pretty abundant at this time.”
Briscoe said that when the fire crew arrived that morning, after a passerby reported an alarm going off at the 804 Leawood Drive building, there was heavy fire throughout the building.
Agents with the Louisville field division of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were on site over the weekend and on Monday to assist with the investigation.
Louisville ATF’s Twitter account posted on Friday that there were no signs of criminal intent, and spokesperson Stephanie Collins said that its evaluation has not changed as of Monday.
Briscoe said that he could not yet share any more details on the fire, such as where in the building it started or what the cause of the fire might be, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
“It’s probably going to still be some time before we hone it down and release an official area and cause,” Briscoe said. “We want to make sure that we're putting in the due diligence and to make sure that we're accurate.”
The building, along with 803 and 805 Leawood Drive, was purchased in March 2020. Peach Properties — Canterberry sold it to PR Fieldstone LLC for $1.113 million, Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator records indicate. PR Fieldstone LLC also owns several other buildings in the Thistleton area.
The American Red Cross and Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management are partnering to help those who were displaced by the fire.
The two people who died in the fire, Zephany Rushin and Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker, were pronounced dead at 10:35 a.m. and 12:31 p.m., respectively. Rushin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eyewitness account
Jessica Mitchell lives with her daughter in an apartment to the immediate south of the 804 building.
She was getting ready for work that morning when her electricity went out because of the fire. She came out to a scene that at first seemed like no big deal. She couldn’t see any flames — only some smoke in the air and a fire truck on the road.
“I was like ‘why is my electric being cut off,’” Mitchell said. “So I got out and I noticed the butt-end of a firetruck right on the road.”
Then she looked up at three and a half stories to the 804 building’s top window.
“I went up and saw a lady, she was hanging out the window,” Mitchell said. “She was yelling for help, and she had to land on the pavement — and glass for that matter because you figure she had to bust the window out to even get out.”
Mitchell said that the scene included firefighters rushing in and out of the building throughout the day. She added that she knew the man who was burned in the fire, who was later flown to the University of Louisville Burn Center via helicopter.
Mitchell also said she saw first responders giving CPR to an injured person in front of the building.
“It was pretty traumatizing for everyone,” Mitchell added.
She said that after people were transported to the hospital, she noticed first responders taking a moment of silence, kneeling at the front lawn of the building.
“I thought it was awesome seeing the first responders all kneeling down and doing a moment of silence after they went in a few times,” Mitchell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.