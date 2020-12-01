Singing Bridge closed

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) does not have a timetable for reopening downtown Frankfort’s historic Singing Bridge after a vehicle crashed through a bridge rail last month and hit a truss.

The single-vehicle crash took place Nov. 21, and the bridge was closed immediately until a new load rating analysis could take place. That load analysis was conducted last Wednesday, and KYTC determined that the bridge needed to close until it can be retrofitted and repaired, according to KYTC spokesperson Stephanie Caros.

Bids for repair and retrofit work will be accepted in January, per Caros.

“Before the vehicular strike, the bridge was posted at three tons,” Caros said. “Retrofit plans were already being prepared for the bridge. With the recent strike and rating analysis, additional retrofit plans have to now be designed. The repair portion will cover the impact damage due to the crash. The retrofit portion, which is the majority of the project, will reinforce specific truss members that are no longer used in contemporary bridge design.”

Caros said that it was too early for KYTC to give a timeframe as to when the bridge will reopen to vehicular traffic. Currently, one sidewalk is open to foot traffic.

When the bridge reopens, Caros said that the cabinet plans to increase its weight limit from three to nine tons. 

The Singing Bridge carries more than 5,000 vehicles on an average day. The structure is inspected annually and has had several retrofits, with the most recent being in 2016. 

It is one of the oldest structures in Kentucky, and the last one of its kind built by the King Bridge Co. that is still open to vehicular traffic. The original deck of the Singing Bridge was made of timber until its replacement with an open steel grid deck in the 1930s. Sidewalks for pedestrian traffic were later added.

