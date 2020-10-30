Another casualty of the COVID-19 surge is Halloween trick-or-treating for children at the Governor’s Mansion, a long-standing Frankfort tradition.
“We were really looking forward to it. We had plans, especially when we were still in yellow, that we might be able to do it safely,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, referring to the color-coded incidence map he shows at his press briefings, which is green, yellow, orange or red, depending on the number of cases in a county per 100,000 population.
Franklin County is currently orange, the second highest level, with 19.1 cases per 100,000, based on a seven-day rolling average.
“My family just went through quarantine,” he stated. “And we are not going to hold an event that, at the very least, could put other families having to go through that quarantine. We are going to try to set an example, even if it is a hard example.”
Still, he is encouraging people to come by the mansion over the next couple of days, see the decorations they have on display, and take some photos outside. People should watch out, however, for the construction work involving the wrought iron fence that is currently in the process of being erected.
The governor added, “Next year, we think we’ll we be in a place where we can be all in. And we’ll figure out a way to do it in a big enough way to hopefully make up for this year.
Beshear, the first lady, Britainy, and their two children, Will and Lila, were quarantined at the mansion for two weeks earlier this month, after a member of his security detail who was driving the car they were riding in tested positive for the coronavirus. The family was released from quarantine after each of them had tested negative four times for the coronavirus.
