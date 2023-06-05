Downtown Frankfort will be filled with all kinds of music and fun during the “Noise for Jordon” Festival of Healing Arts and Music on Saturday, July 8.

The festival is being held in honor of musician, producer, engineer and educator Jordon Ellis, who took his own life earlier this year. Featuring a celebration of life at the Grand Theatre from 4-6 p.m., the event will then take to Broadway, where a street festival will be held from 6-10 p.m.

