The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky wants to recognize Kentuckians working to make a difference in the health of their community. The Healthy Kentucky Champions Awards Program will highlight honorees’ successes and raise awareness for programs working in the commonwealth to better people’s health. The public is encouraged to nominate individuals for the awards program.

Winners are eligible for a $5,000 grant in their name.

If you need ideas for who to nominate, think about these suggestions: Someone who has invested time and energy to improving the health of their community and/or the commonwealth; a leader who has demonstrated their commitment by advancing programs, research, policy, and/or initiatives related to the health of Kentuckians; or an exceptional person who has participated in, led, and/or mentored others in efforts to address and reduce health risks and disparities and promote health equity in Kentucky.

“Healthy Kentucky Champions are beacons of light, dedicated to helping their fellow Kentuckians live healthier lives every day,” said Ben Chandler, president and CEO, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. “We are honored to highlight them and their work as an example of how one person can make an impact on their own community and commonwealth.”

Winners of the Healthy Kentucky Champions Award are automatically considered for the Gil Friedell Award. The Friedell Award includes a $5,000 grant to the winner’s choice of a Kentucky based nonprofit that is working to advance health policy in the commonwealth.

Nominees for the Healthy Kentucky Champions Awards Program must live or work in Kentucky. Submissions are due May 20. The simple nomination form is available on Healthy-KY.org.

