Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles invites Kentuckians to nominate a farmer or forester for the 2023 Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award. The winner will receive a $10,000 prize for Conservation Leadership.

“Farmers are, by nature, conservationists, but this is an opportunity to nominate someone who goes above and beyond to be a good steward of the land,” Quarles said.

