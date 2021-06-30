The current downtown YMCA, on the cusp of its planned demolition, is up for a new designation: The National Register of Historic Places.
The City called a public hearing for the structure on Monday, July 19, at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
“The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public of the possibility of the construction of a Transit/Parking Facility on the Parcel B and C Development,” a public notice from the city reads. “The overall development of this property will result in the demolition of the YMCA Building which recently became eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This would be considered an Adverse Effect and the City welcomes citizens to submit comments regarding this property.”
Currently owned by New Frankfort Development LLC, a company of Eastern Kentucky businessman Marty Johnson, the land underneath the YMCA is colloquially known as Parcel C. New Frankfort LLC plans to extend Washington Street two blocks north to Mero Street and build a mixed-use development featuring retail, office space, parking, and housing in its place.
The city and county have committed 75% and 50%, respectively, of its future tax revenues in an established Tax Increment Financing District there. The marginal revenues gained as a result of new development on the mostly-vacant land are planned to go towards covering public infrastructure costs — first the city’s planned garage and transit center, then the developer’s extension of Washington Street and potentially other costs.
According to the National Park Service, a property must be at least 50 years old, still look the way it has in years past and have some significance to be considered eligible for designation on the National Register of Historic Places.
City staff told The State Journal on Wednesday that while the city commission has yet to sign over $2.5 million for the next downtown YMCA, which has thus far been included in plans for Parcels B and C. CRM Companies owner Craig Johnson has said that he intends to give land for a facility to the YMCA if it desires to build a new facility.
Staff also stressed that the property was not yet on the national register, and that it was just eligible at the moment.
City Grants Manager Rebecca Hall said that the purpose of the hearing is mostly to let the public comment on the potential designation, with an eye toward figuring out “mitigation,” a common practice for documenting and creating a record of any historic property to be demolished.
“We just need to make it known to the public and let them comment, since it will probably be some type of mitigation,” Hall said. “And I'm not sure what that will be. We'll work with the Kentucky Heritage Council to make sure everybody's satisfied with the outcome.”
Hall mentioned that some past examples of mitigation that she’s seen include creating a documentary, an exhibit at a local museum or a plaque explaining the structure’s significance.
